Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Argus

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Argus from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BXP. Mizuho raised their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.73.

Boston Properties stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.56 and its 200 day moving average is $96.11. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

