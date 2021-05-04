Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Shares of EPAY traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.34. 261,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,209. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -257.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $39.04 and a 52 week high of $55.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $70,339.75. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $31,742.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,319.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,527 shares of company stock valued at $758,023 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

