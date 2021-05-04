BoutsPro One Day Volume Hits $140,519.00 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One BoutsPro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BoutsPro has traded up 46.3% against the U.S. dollar. BoutsPro has a market cap of $744,450.61 and $140,519.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00086951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00019232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00069821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $476.16 or 0.00869868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,546.80 or 0.10133106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00101874 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00044430 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

BoutsPro Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

