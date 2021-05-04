BP (NYSE:BP) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered BP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.24.

NYSE BP opened at $25.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BP has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.29.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BP by 735.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for BP (NYSE:BP)

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit