BP (NYSE:BP) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered BP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.24.

NYSE BP opened at $25.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BP has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.29.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BP by 735.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

