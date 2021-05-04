Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.190-0.210 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BHR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $282.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHR. B. Riley upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,071.72. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

