Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

BAK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.27. 414,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,092. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. Braskem has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). Braskem had a negative return on equity of 962.43% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Braskem will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Braskem during the fourth quarter worth $1,802,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Braskem during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Braskem by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Braskem during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Braskem during the fourth quarter worth $2,281,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

