Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 482 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,665,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $51,370,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,941,000 after purchasing an additional 505,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after buying an additional 127,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 14.4% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 941,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after acquiring an additional 118,785 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 74.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.56. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

