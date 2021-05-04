Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Update

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BRDCY stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 25,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,968. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Bridgestone has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $21.21.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter. Bridgestone had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgestone will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

