Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Short Interest Update

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the March 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bridgford Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ BRID traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859. The company has a market capitalization of $127.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91. Bridgford Foods has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $19.65.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

