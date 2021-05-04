Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $554.61 million-$570.06 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.58 million.

Shares of Bright Scholar Education stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. Bright Scholar Education has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $688.85 million, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.36). Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $124.99 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Scholar Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

