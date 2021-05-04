Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $554.61 million-$570.06 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.58 million.
Shares of Bright Scholar Education stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. Bright Scholar Education has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $688.85 million, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.97.
Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.36). Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $124.99 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
About Bright Scholar Education
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.
Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.