Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.583-5.684 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.89 billion-$4.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion.Broadridge Financial Solutions also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.58-$5.68 EPS.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.86. 836,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,325. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $110.74 and a 1 year high of $163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

