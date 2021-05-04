Brokerages Anticipate Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.66. Dolby Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

DLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

NYSE:DLB traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $103.37. 12,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,289. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.69. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $3,200,451.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 27,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total transaction of $2,533,930.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,287,333. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.