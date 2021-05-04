Brokerages Anticipate Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.15). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EAR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAR traded down $4.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,504. Eargo has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.95.

In other news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $367,738.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $903,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 814,486 shares of company stock valued at $42,913,735 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,737,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,126,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

