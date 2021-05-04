Brokerages Anticipate RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. RPC posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

RES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27. RPC has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 350,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $2,369,500.00. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 175,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,692,507.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,920,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,664,850. Company insiders own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

