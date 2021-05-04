Brokerages Expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will post $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Hologic reported sales of $822.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $6.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on HOLX. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic stock opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hologic has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

