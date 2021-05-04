Brokerages Expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Paychex posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $99.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,047 shares of company stock valued at $8,289,914. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 30,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 550.0% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 26,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 22,464 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 27.9% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.