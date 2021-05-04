Brokerages Expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $493.32 Million

Analysts expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to report sales of $493.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $484.51 million to $503.00 million. Roku reported sales of $320.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Roku.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.37.

Shares of Roku stock traded down $20.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $314.75. 147,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,195,265. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of -372.32 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.24 and its 200 day moving average is $341.06. Roku has a 12 month low of $100.19 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 520,515 shares of company stock valued at $221,231,925. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,803,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after buying an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Roku by 439.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,338,000 after buying an additional 677,978 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Roku by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after acquiring an additional 649,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Roku by 976.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,944,000 after acquiring an additional 584,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.