Brokerages Expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Equities analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. SmartFinancial also reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $23.72. 515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,381. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the first quarter worth $204,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 21.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 474,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 57,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

