Brokerages Expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.00. Vericel reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $45.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.05 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VCEL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $2,320,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,924 shares of company stock worth $5,282,094 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Rollins Financial purchased a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericel stock opened at $62.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.09. Vericel has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $64.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,206,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

