Brokerages Set AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Price Target at $36.43

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AB. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $44.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,525. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.95. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $44.99.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.97%.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 387.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.