Brokerages Set Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Target Price at C$111.96

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$111.96.

BMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$122.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cormark lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

TSE:BMO opened at C$115.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$113.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$100.12. The company has a market cap of C$74.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.09. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$61.05 and a 52-week high of C$117.91.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The company had revenue of C$6.98 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.8500009 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.59%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

