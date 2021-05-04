Brokerages Set Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Price Target at GBX 3,437.57

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,437.57 ($44.91).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Derwent London stock opened at GBX 3,384 ($44.21) on Friday. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a one year high of GBX 3,497 ($45.69). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,311.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,159.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 52.45 ($0.69) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $22.00. Derwent London’s payout ratio is -1.06%.

In other Derwent London news, insider Mark Breuer bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,312 ($43.27) per share, for a total transaction of £132,480 ($173,085.97). Also, insider David Silverman sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,202 ($41.83), for a total transaction of £2,881.80 ($3,765.09).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

