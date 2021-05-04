Brokerages Set Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) PT at $47.55

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Essent Group stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

In other Essent Group news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $99,660.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,162.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,004 shares of company stock worth $1,265,199 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,287,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Essent Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp raised its position in Essent Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 195,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Essent Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,414,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

