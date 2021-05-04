Brokerages Set Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) PT at $85.29

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Magna International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 38.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 147.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 692.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

MGA stock traded down $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $92.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,040. Magna International has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $99.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.83%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

