Brokerages Set Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Target Price at $27.75

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.75.

TDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.17. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.96%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 12,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.