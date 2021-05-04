Brokers Issue Forecasts for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $6.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.27. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.13 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.70.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $554.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $514.06 and a 200-day moving average of $469.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $373.14 and a 1-year high of $561.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total transaction of $3,287,671.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,168,145.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,203 shares of company stock worth $31,246,099 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

