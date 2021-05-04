Brokers Offer Predictions for First Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $43.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.53. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $48.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

