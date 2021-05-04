Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM stock opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,246.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.78. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,999 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,086,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,159,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,837,000 after purchasing an additional 134,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,576,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,069,000 after buying an additional 199,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.