Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BIP. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.27.

BIP opened at $53.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average of $51.31. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $55.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,085.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

