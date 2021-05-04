Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brookline Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $57,640.00. Also, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,500 shares of company stock worth $1,518,440. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

