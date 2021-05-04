Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at KeyCorp

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $99.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.47.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of BC stock opened at $110.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $111.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Brunswick by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39,353 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 1.6% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 599,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.