Bunge (NYSE:BG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.59 EPS

Bunge (NYSE:BG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Bunge updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.500-7.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance to ~$7.50 EPS.

BG traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.30. 44,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,830. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get Bunge alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

In other news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $3,831,356.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,865,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,099,256.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $133,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707 over the last 90 days. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.