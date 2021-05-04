BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

NYSE BWXT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.18. The stock had a trading volume of 311,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,781. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.25. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,597.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $205,752. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

