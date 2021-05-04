Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CABA stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $10.39. 445,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,678. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $209.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CABA. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

