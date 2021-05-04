Cable One (CABO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $10.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by ($2.14). The business had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.98 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. On average, analysts expect Cable One to post $45 EPS for the current fiscal year and $48 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,806.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,808.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1,957.23. Cable One has a one year low of $1,687.00 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

A number of research firms have commented on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,034.50.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

