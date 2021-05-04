Cable One (CABO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $10.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by ($2.14). The business had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.98 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. On average, analysts expect Cable One to post $45 EPS for the current fiscal year and $48 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CABO opened at $1,806.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,808.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1,957.23. Cable One has a one year low of $1,687.00 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.
About Cable One
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.
