Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Posts Earnings Results

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Shares of CBT stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,790. Cabot has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.60.

CBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

