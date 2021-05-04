Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,574,622.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $641,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,124 shares of company stock worth $60,808,229 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,925,000 after purchasing an additional 352,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $3.95 on Thursday, hitting $125.67. The stock had a trading volume of 43,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,738. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.54. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $75.27 and a 52-week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

