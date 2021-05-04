Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Short Interest Down 19.4% in April

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the March 31st total of 4,170,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $7,354,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,574,622.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 440,124 shares of company stock worth $60,808,229. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.64. The company had a trading volume of 42,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $75.27 and a 12-month high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

