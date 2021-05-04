Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Cake Box (LON:CBOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a report on Monday, April 12th.

LON CBOX traded up GBX 8.75 ($0.11) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 271.75 ($3.55). The stock had a trading volume of 8,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,576. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 257.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 219.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Cake Box has a 52-week low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 424 ($5.54). The stock has a market cap of £108.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

