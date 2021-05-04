Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Price Target Cut to $3.75

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $4.50 to $3.75 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

CFWFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Calfrac Well Services from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from $5.65 to $5.85 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

CFWFF stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.