Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Gap Down to $57.29

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.29, but opened at $55.24. Cambium Networks shares last traded at $54.47, with a volume of 1,220 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $82.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $914,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,493.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $5,774,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,220,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605 over the last 90 days. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 1,509.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,467,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

