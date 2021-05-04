Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Increases Dividend to $0.61 Per Share

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cambridge Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to earn $6.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CATC opened at $88.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.62 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.23.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CATC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.