Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Short Interest Up 29.7% in April

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,860,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the March 31st total of 8,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CAN traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $11.60. 208,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,026,111. Canaan has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 4.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAN. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,521,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. 4.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

