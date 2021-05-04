Canaccord Genuity Boosts FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Price Target to GBX 88

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transport operator’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup restated a top pick rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 76.14 ($0.99).

LON FGP opened at GBX 74.30 ($0.97) on Friday. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37. The stock has a market cap of £907.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 74.68.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

