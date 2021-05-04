Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.16. Canadian National Railway reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.71. The stock had a trading volume of 751,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,128. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.89 and its 200 day moving average is $110.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $77.20 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.