Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,624 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,843,000 after acquiring an additional 925,820 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,833,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,358,000 after acquiring an additional 571,356 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,001,000. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.71. 751,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,128. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $77.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

