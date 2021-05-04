Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$143.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$139.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, CSFB set a C$122.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNR stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$134.19. 345,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,225. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$108.78 and a one year high of C$149.44. The stock has a market cap of C$95.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$143.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$140.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 47.27%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total transaction of C$163,548.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at C$109,423.65. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.98, for a total transaction of C$604,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,858,146.98. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,015 shares of company stock valued at $870,946.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.