Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.85 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.88 billion.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ opened at C$38.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$19.77 and a 1-year high of C$41.05.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.50 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.54.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total value of C$201,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,280,112 shares in the company, valued at C$91,831,510.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,743.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.