Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average is $46.74. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.86 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,821,417 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $349,529,000 after buying an additional 3,000,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth $32,301,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth $29,213,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $22,940,000 after purchasing an additional 254,078 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 41.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 427,857 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,235,000 after purchasing an additional 124,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

