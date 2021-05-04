Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Raised to C$36.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canfor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.67.

Shares of TSE:CFP opened at C$31.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.68. Canfor has a 1 year low of C$8.47 and a 1 year high of C$33.93.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canfor will post 3.1099996 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

